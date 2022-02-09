Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

‘I’m fed up’: Coffee shop owner tows wrecked cars near business to Metro Hall

“I want the mayor and the Metro Council to know that I’m fed up,” Leo Fante said.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A frustrated business owner took matters into his own hands on Sunday after five wrecked cars were towed next to his Louisville business.

Leo Fante, owner of Fante’s Coffee, towed four of those cars to Metro Hall.

“I want the mayor and the Metro Council to know that I’m fed up,” he said.

Fante’s surveillance cameras show tow trucks dropping off the cars on Etley Ave at 2:04 a.m. on Sunday.

“Literally, my customers were asking if we were opening a salvage yard here,” he remembered. “As a businessperson, I’m not gonna stand for a bunch of wrecked cars being dropped off at my business. It’s just not right to do.”

WAVE News reached out to the city to find out why the cars were taken there in the first place.

LMPD said the cars came from a crash on I-64 and were taken to a nearby street to allow owners to arrange their own private tows. They said neither Fante nor the private tow company had the authority to legally remove the vehicles.

Fante said because of it, he’s been threatened with four counts of auto theft since the parking area is public property.

“If they want to arrest me, they can arrest me and take me to jail,” Fante said.

Several people applauded his actions, and new faces have walked through the door because of it.

One customer left a note for him on Tuesday that said, “Excellent work, Leo.”

He said at the end of the day, it’s not about the applause or the potential legal consequences. Fante just wants to send a message.

“When you invest over half a million dollars in a business and you work hard every single day, at my age I don’t need to fool around with a bunch of ancillary things that the city should be handling,” Fante said. “I pay a lot of taxes. They should be handling these things.”

Fante said he has been in contact with Metro Council members and hopes the problem doesn’t continue.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says
Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

FOP President Daniel Johnson said the pay raise felt like a good step forward toward getting...
LMDC top administrators rake in double digit salary increases
Neighbors tell WAVE News a series of potholes created by a water main break in the Wilder Park...
‘I hit that obscenity in the roadway’: Wilder Park neighbors fed up by potholes on busy intersection
“I want the mayor and the Metro Council to know that I’m fed up,” Leo Fante said.
‘I’m fed up’: Coffee shop owner tows wrecked cars near business to Metro Hall
Daniel Johnson, FOP Corrections President, said it makes his stomach churn while looking at the...
LMDC top administrators rake in double digit salary increases