Indiana football to kick off 2022 hosting Illinois

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana’s 2022 football schedule was released on Wednesday. The Hoosiers kick off the season hosting Illinois on Friday, September 2.

Other highlights include a visit from Western Kentucky on September 17, Michigan will be in Bloomington on October 8, the Hoosiers visit Ohio State on November 12, and host Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket on November 26.

Here is the entire schedule:

Sept. 2 Illinois

Sept. 10 Idaho

Sept. 17 Western Kentucky

Sept. 24 at Cincinnati

Oct. 1 at Nebraska

Oct. 8 Michigan

Oct. 15 Maryland

Oct. 22 at Rutgers

Oct. 29 Bye

Nov. 5 Penn State

Nov. 12 at Ohio State

Nov. 19 at Michigan State

Nov. 26 Purdue

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game

