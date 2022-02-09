Indiana football to kick off 2022 hosting Illinois
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana’s 2022 football schedule was released on Wednesday. The Hoosiers kick off the season hosting Illinois on Friday, September 2.
Other highlights include a visit from Western Kentucky on September 17, Michigan will be in Bloomington on October 8, the Hoosiers visit Ohio State on November 12, and host Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket on November 26.
Here is the entire schedule:
Sept. 2 Illinois
Sept. 10 Idaho
Sept. 17 Western Kentucky
Sept. 24 at Cincinnati
Oct. 1 at Nebraska
Oct. 8 Michigan
Oct. 15 Maryland
Oct. 22 at Rutgers
Oct. 29 Bye
Nov. 5 Penn State
Nov. 12 at Ohio State
Nov. 19 at Michigan State
Nov. 26 Purdue
Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game
