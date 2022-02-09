Support Local Businesses
Indiana State Police to host hiring seminar

Indiana State Police will be hosting a hiring seminar on Feb. 24.
By Nash Kober
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police will be hosting a hiring seminar on Feb. 24.

The seminar is designed to teach people how to be more successful in the selection process. Those who go will get to ask questions and meet troopers along with members of the Human Resources Division.

The seminar will also include a practice session of the physical assessment test so anyone going should wear workout gear.

It will be from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Graceland Baptist Church on Kamer-Miller Road in New Albany.

Spots can be reserved by emailing ISPRecruiting@isp.in.gov. They operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

