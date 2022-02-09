ISP: State road closed in Jennings Co. due to overturned semi

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police is advising of a road closure with possible long delays due to an overturned semi on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with ISP-Versailles said a semi overturned on State Road 7 near County Road 900 North in northern Jennings County.

The incident is between Columbus and North Vernon. There is no word on any injuries.

Wheeles said all lanes are blocked and the road could be closed for an extended time as crews clear the scene.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route and to avoid the area.

