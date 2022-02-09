Support Local Businesses
IU Suspends Five Before Game, Lose at Northwestern

Hoosiers play without five suspended players
Hoosiers play without five suspended players(Associated Press)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSTON, Il. (WAVE) - Just before tipoff of Tuesday night’s Indiana game at Northwestern, Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson suspended five players, including two starters for violation of team rules as IU loses its second straight game, 59-51.

Xavier Johnson, Michael Durr, Khristian Lander, Parker Stewart, and Tamar Bates all missing this one. Early on, Trayce Jackson-Davis making up for a bad game in his last outting with the put back slam. He finished with 13 points and 11 boards. Race Thompson led the Hoosiers in scoring with 14 points. Trey Galloway was forced to play point guard and played well scoring 13 points and dishing out five assists before fouling out.

Northwestern’s Boo Buie gave IU fits scoring 18 points, including the game clinching basket down the stretch.

The Hoosiers will try to avoid a three game losing streak on Saturday at Michigan State.

