JCPS students take on new challenges for Kids Heart Challenge month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A big heart came with a big lesson for Cochrane Elementary School students.

Step by step, they learned about themselves while learning how to save others on Wednesday during Kids Heart Challenge Month.

Wynter Workman said her favorite part was learning about her heart and how to bring someone else’s back to life.

”Now I can save people and I don’t have to be scared,” Workman said.

Her classmate Evan Hobbs enjoyed going through the jumbo heart set up in the gym by UofL Health and Jewish Hospital.

”We get to go in this thing and get taught about the heart and CPR,” Hobbs said.

They got down on the ground and went through the most important organ in their body.

Cassidy Hall said the day opened her eyes.

“If it wasn’t for the heart and what I learned today I wouldn’t be here,” Hall said.

To the beat of their own pulse, the students learned about saving lives.

”Doing CPR hurts my wrist doing it,” Workman said.

UofL Health reported approximately 1.2 million Americans will suffer a heart attack and nearly one-third of them die before getting to the hospital. P.E. teacher Josh Lynn said his students now can be part of the solution with a skill he thankfully has never had to use.

“If it triggers them, ‘Hey, I know how to respond,’” Lynn said, “then it was worth it. I have not and hopefully I don’t have to use it.

The students are raising money for the American Heart association for Kids heart challenge month, but it’s their minds and own hearts beating with more confidence.

”If a light bulb goes off in these kids and they say, ‘Hey this a profession I may like,’” Lynn said, “that’s what I’m here for.”

