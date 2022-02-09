Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

JCPS students take on new challenges for Kids Heart Challenge month

A challenge to know more, do better and make a difference. There’s a new pulse of Cochrane...
A challenge to know more, do better and make a difference. There’s a new pulse of Cochrane Elementary School during Kids Heart Challenge Month.(WALB)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A big heart came with a big lesson for Cochrane Elementary School students.

Step by step, they learned about themselves while learning how to save others on Wednesday during Kids Heart Challenge Month.

Wynter Workman said her favorite part was learning about her heart and how to bring someone else’s back to life.

”Now I can save people and I don’t have to be scared,” Workman said.

Her classmate Evan Hobbs enjoyed going through the jumbo heart set up in the gym by UofL Health and Jewish Hospital.

”We get to go in this thing and get taught about the heart and CPR,” Hobbs said.

They got down on the ground and went through the most important organ in their body.

Cassidy Hall said the day opened her eyes.

“If it wasn’t for the heart and what I learned today I wouldn’t be here,” Hall said.

To the beat of their own pulse, the students learned about saving lives.

”Doing CPR hurts my wrist doing it,” Workman said.

UofL Health reported approximately 1.2 million Americans will suffer a heart attack and nearly one-third of them die before getting to the hospital. P.E. teacher Josh Lynn said his students now can be part of the solution with a skill he thankfully has never had to use.

“If it triggers them, ‘Hey, I know how to respond,’” Lynn said, “then it was worth it. I have not and hopefully I don’t have to use it.

The students are raising money for the American Heart association for Kids heart challenge month, but it’s their minds and own hearts beating with more confidence.

”If a light bulb goes off in these kids and they say, ‘Hey this a profession I may like,’” Lynn said, “that’s what I’m here for.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
A spokesperson with JCPS confirmed that middle and high schools were among the alleged targets...
6 JCPS schools increase security after threats made on social media
Bishop Shelton Joseph Fabre was appointed to be the 10th Bishop and the 5th Archbishop of...
New Louisville archbishop named
Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

Krystal Ogden-Stinnett, 32, has been missing since Jan. 19, 2017, according to Louisville Metro...
Officials searching for missing Louisville woman last seen in 2017
The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections welcomed nine new officers to their department...
Nine new LMDC officers sworn in
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with ISP-Versailles said a semi overturned on State Road 7 near County...
ISP: State road closed in Jennings Co. due to overturned semi
GE Appliances hosted a virtual press conference on Wednesday to highlight the company’s...
GE Appliances talks plans for the future