Kentucky Kingdom giving employees free tuition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is going to cover 100% of tuition, fees, and books for its 11,000 employees who choose to pursue further education.

Herschend Enterprises, the amusement park’s parent company, announced they are launching the program ‘GROW U’ for all employees across their 25 nationwide attractions.

Through ‘GROW U,’ eligible seasonal, part time, and full time workers will be able to apply for more than 100 diplomas, degrees, and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace. Those programs will be in fields like business administration and leadership, finance, technology, and more.

The ‘GROW U’ program officially launches Feb. 24.

Kentucky Kingdom is offering $14 per hour for anyone 16 years or older on top of park discounts and free tickets. Anyone interested the park is having a job fair on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location on 937 Phillips Ln. in Louisville.

