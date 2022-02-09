Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky Kingdom giving employees free tuition

Kentucky Kingdom prepares for 2019 opening day
Kentucky Kingdom is going to cover 100% of tuition, fees, and books for its 11,000 employees who choose to pursue further education.(tcw-wave)
By Nash Kober
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is going to cover 100% of tuition, fees, and books for its 11,000 employees who choose to pursue further education.

Herschend Enterprises, the amusement park’s parent company, announced they are launching the program ‘GROW U’ for all employees across their 25 nationwide attractions.

Through ‘GROW U,’ eligible seasonal, part time, and full time workers will be able to apply for more than 100 diplomas, degrees, and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace. Those programs will be in fields like business administration and leadership, finance, technology, and more.

The ‘GROW U’ program officially launches Feb. 24.

Kentucky Kingdom is offering $14 per hour for anyone 16 years or older on top of park discounts and free tickets. Anyone interested the park is having a job fair on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location on 937 Phillips Ln. in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
A spokesperson with JCPS confirmed that middle and high schools were among the alleged targets...
6 JCPS schools increase security after threats made on social media
Bishop Shelton Joseph Fabre was appointed to be the 10th Bishop and the 5th Archbishop of...
New Louisville archbishop named
Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

FOP President Daniel Johnson said the pay raise felt like a good step forward toward getting...
LMDC top administrators rake in double digit salary increases
Neighbors tell WAVE News a series of potholes created by a water main break in the Wilder Park...
‘I hit that obscenity in the roadway’: Wilder Park neighbors fed up by potholes on busy intersection
“I want the mayor and the Metro Council to know that I’m fed up,” Leo Fante said.
‘I’m fed up’: Coffee shop owner tows wrecked cars near business to Metro Hall
LMPD said the cars were later taken to the city's tow lot.
‘I’m fed up’: Coffee shop owner tows wrecked cars near business to Metro Hall