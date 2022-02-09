LMDC top administrators rake in double digit salary increases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News has reported on the growing issues at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections; from inmate fights, attempted suicides, deaths and hiring issues because of the environment in the jail and lack of competitive pay.

Last month, Metro Corrections employees got the raise they’ve been lobbying years for. When WAVE News took a look at the salaries, administrators at the top got a hefty raise too.

Daniel Johnson, FOP Corrections President, said it makes his stomach churn while looking at the paychecks LMDC Administrative Staff takes home.

“You see 30, 40 percent increases, 20 percent increases,” Johnson said. ”It makes you sick to see people doing the brunt work, carrying this place and barely keeping it above water. and you’re talking about eight percent.”

In January, Louisville Metro Corrections officers got the pay raise they’ve been asking for since 2016.

Johnson said the pay raise felt like a good step forward toward getting applicants in the door, until he saw what three specific jail administrators made in a year.

According to Louisville Metro Salary Data, Corrections Deputy Martin Baker’s salary ramped up in 2021 by 24 percent, making over $98,000, whereas in 2020, Baker made $80,000.

In 2022, the newly approved salary increase kicked in with 8 percent, upping Baker’s salary to $106,000.

In 2020, Wanice Bland-Tunstull started out as a personnel supervisor, making $59,404. After becoming an Executive Administrator in 2021, Bland-Tunstull’s pay went up 39 percent and made $82,401. In 2022, her salary is set at $88,992.

Ronna Martin started as a Corrections Support Coordinator with a $53,000 salary. In 2021, Martin got the highest raise at 54 percent earning an $82,401 salary. This year, Martin will make $88,992.

Johnson said he would’ve like to see the funds distributed on the jail floor, as LMDC has tallied six inmate suicides in 90 days.

”I can’t say for certain, if fully staffed those people would still be alive, but I can say with certainty if we were fully staffed there’s an increase of survival,” Johnson said.

The issues at LMDC led to a resolution that will be presented to the Public Safety Committee on Wednesday, looking to take up a no-confidence measure on the jail’s administrative staff and officially asking Mayor Fischer to remove and replace Director Dwayne Clark and his staff.

Council President David James said the salary increases clearly show the leadership is working for themselves.

”[This] is another example to me of how they’re out of touch with the community and with people who work there,” James said.

Assistant Director Steve Durham told WAVE News no interviews would be conducted on this story and deferred to Metro Human Resources for further information.

