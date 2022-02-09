Support Local Businesses
Louisville first responders deliver meals to needy

Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville Fire Department helped Meals on Wheels hand out food to those in need on Wednesday.
By Nash Kober
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville Fire Department helped Meals on Wheels hand out food to those in need on Wednesday.

Every senior on the route got five shelf-stable meals to be kept on-hand in case of inclement weather or if weekly meal delivery gets suspended.

Mayor Greg Fischer was there and he said he was especially grateful for the program under current COVID-19 delivery guidelines.

Louisville Metro Meals on Wheels delivers meals Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Anyone can volunteer for or donate to Meals on Wheels here.

