Louisville police, fire crews deliver to Meals on Wheels residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Division of Fire crews gave a helping hand on Wednesday morning delivering meals to Louisville residents.

Officials gathered to collect and deliver boxes of meals to Meals on Wheels recipients.

Each box contained five shelf stable meals that will be kept on hand by recipients in case implement weather impacted weekly meal deliveries.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer made an appearance at the distribution site at the Edison Center, thanking first responders and volunteers for making sure residents get warm, healthy meals.

Residents who spoke with WAVE News off-camera said they were grateful for the deliveries and for LMPD’s and Louisville Fire’s service to the community.

