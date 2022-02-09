Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating an armed carjacking at a local gym. An Okolona woman says she was leaving a workout when she was robbed at gunpoint.

Taylor Booth says she was leaving the Planet Fitness on Outer Loop when two men with guns accosted her.

“They had one gun to here, one gun to here,” Booth said pointing to each of her temples. “They told me to give them everything I had.”

Booth said she’ll never forget what it felt like, especially the gut feeling she ignored when she walked outside.

She wishes she would have gone right back inside.

“I knew immediately that something bad was going to happen,” Booth explained.

She said there was only one thing on her mind as it all went down.

“I told them to take everything,” she said. “The only thing in my head was my kids.”

Booth said the two men stole her black 2016 Ford Taurus and everything in it, including her children’s car seats.

They also took her phone, Apple watch, purse and wallet. They drove off in her car with a silver four door sedan trailing behind them.

It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night, and Booth doesn’t believe there’s much she could have done.

“Even if I was carrying a weapon, which I plan to do now, I wouldn’t have been fast enough,” she said.

Booth doesn’t want this happening to anybody else.

”Be aware of your surroundings. If you think something’s wrong don’t go,” said Booth. “Keep your eyes open and always have someone with you. If someone was with me, chances are it would have never happened.”

Booth says there’s still a silver lining: that she’s alive and gets to come home to her two small children.

Booth is working with police and she hopes the men responsible are caught and held accountable.

This isn’t the first time a local Planet Fitness has been the scene of a carjacking.

In March of 2021, a woman was robbed at gun point at a Planet Fitness in St. Matthews.

Planet Fitness released a statement that reads:

“It is our goal to provide our members and staff with a safe environment including a well-lit parking lot and video surveillance cameras. It is disappointing and shocking to hear the details of this incident. We are cooperating with local police providing video surveillance, with the goal of apprehending and prosecuting the persons who committed this heinous crime.”

