Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Nearly half of jurors picked for final questioning before Hankison trial

Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.
Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.(WAVE 3 News)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eleven more jurors were approved to move into the group questioning round in the trial of former LMPD officer Brett Hankison.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

He’s accused of shooting through Breonna Taylor’s apartment into a neighbor’s home.

As of Tuesday, 22 jurors have now been approved to move into the group questioning session set for Feb. 22.

That’s half of the 50 jurors the court is trying to get to, whittling down the pool of 250.

>>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Jurors answered written questions on Jan. 28 when they were summoned to potentially serve for this trial.

The attorneys are asking follow up questions based on the answers they provided.

It’s clear during the last two days, nearly all of the jurors have heard something about this case against Brett Hankison.

The attorneys are trying to see if each juror can be impartial.

For example, one juror had answered a question saying African Americans are treated as second class citizens by the law.

The juror said they could be impartial, but the defense team objected. That juror’s service ended Wednesday.

Another juror told the lawyers they thought Hankison was getting a raw deal. That juror asked if there’s a police officer on trial, why aren’t there rioters on trial as well.

The prosecution objected after that juror’s answers and their service ended Wednesday as well.

The group questioning session is set for Feb. 22. The trial would begin after that.

The judge said she hoped the trial would be completed by March 4.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
A spokesperson with JCPS confirmed that middle and high schools were among the alleged targets...
6 JCPS schools increase security after threats made on social media
Bishop Shelton Joseph Fabre was appointed to be the 10th Bishop and the 5th Archbishop of...
New Louisville archbishop named
Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

Kimberly Harris appears in a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer Kimberly Harris pleads to be let out of prison: ‘God controls my thoughts’
Krystal Ogden-Stinnett, 32, has been missing since Jan. 19, 2017, according to Louisville Metro...
Officials searching for missing Louisville woman last seen in 2017
The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections welcomed nine new officers to their department...
Nine new LMDC officers sworn in
GE Appliances hosted a virtual press conference on Wednesday to highlight the company’s...
GE Appliances talks plans for the future