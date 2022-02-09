Nearly half of jurors picked for final questioning before Hankison trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eleven more jurors were approved to move into the group questioning round in the trial of former LMPD officer Brett Hankison.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

He’s accused of shooting through Breonna Taylor’s apartment into a neighbor’s home.

As of Tuesday, 22 jurors have now been approved to move into the group questioning session set for Feb. 22.

That’s half of the 50 jurors the court is trying to get to, whittling down the pool of 250.

Jurors answered written questions on Jan. 28 when they were summoned to potentially serve for this trial.

The attorneys are asking follow up questions based on the answers they provided.

It’s clear during the last two days, nearly all of the jurors have heard something about this case against Brett Hankison.

The attorneys are trying to see if each juror can be impartial.

For example, one juror had answered a question saying African Americans are treated as second class citizens by the law.

The juror said they could be impartial, but the defense team objected. That juror’s service ended Wednesday.

Another juror told the lawyers they thought Hankison was getting a raw deal. That juror asked if there’s a police officer on trial, why aren’t there rioters on trial as well.

The prosecution objected after that juror’s answers and their service ended Wednesday as well.

The group questioning session is set for Feb. 22. The trial would begin after that.

The judge said she hoped the trial would be completed by March 4.

