Officials searching for missing Louisville woman last seen in 2017

Krystal Ogden-Stinnett, 32, has been missing since Jan. 19, 2017, according to Louisville Metro...
Krystal Ogden-Stinnett, 32, has been missing since Jan. 19, 2017, according to Louisville Metro Police.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a missing Louisville woman last seen in 2017.

Krystal Ogden-Stinnett, 32, has been missing since Jan. 19, 2017, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Ogden-Stinnett is listed as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Family and friends have told officials they have not been contacted by Ogden-Stinnett since her disappearance five years ago.

Anyone with any information on Ogden-Stinnett’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online tip portal.

