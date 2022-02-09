Officials searching for missing Louisville woman last seen in 2017
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a missing Louisville woman last seen in 2017.
Krystal Ogden-Stinnett, 32, has been missing since Jan. 19, 2017, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Ogden-Stinnett is listed as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Family and friends have told officials they have not been contacted by Ogden-Stinnett since her disappearance five years ago.
Anyone with any information on Ogden-Stinnett’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online tip portal.
