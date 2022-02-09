Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack

Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a...
Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl Tuesday night.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Houston Police are trying to find the person who shot a 9-year-old girl in the head during an apparent road-rage incident.

Police said the child was riding with her parents and 12-year-old brother Tuesday night when they ended up between two vehicles that appeared to be racing.

Police said one of the racing drivers cut off the family’s vehicle several times before firing shots at them, wounding the girl.

She was taken to a children’s hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The girl’s mom, dad and brother were not hurt.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
A spokesperson with JCPS confirmed that middle and high schools were among the alleged targets...
6 JCPS schools increase security after threats made on social media
Bishop Shelton Joseph Fabre was appointed to be the 10th Bishop and the 5th Archbishop of...
New Louisville archbishop named
Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton,...
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
CDC director continues to recommend masks, but says decline in COVID-19 numbers is "encouraging."
COVID: Hospitalizations drop, mask debate heats up
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Canadian provinces lift COVID restrictions, protests remain
A challenge to know more, do better and make a difference. There’s a new pulse of Cochrane...
JCPS students take on new challenges for Kids Heart Challenge month
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use