Search on for suspect in La Grange bank robbery

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the person who robbed an Oldham County bank this morning.

Around 9:10 a.m., La Grange police were called to Truist Bank in the 2000 block of South Highway 53. Witnesses told officers that a man entered the bank about five minutes earlier and gave a teller a note demanding money.

After getting the cash, the suspect left the bank and was seen walking north towards the Kroger gas station.

The man wanted is described as having being middle age or older and having a slim build. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, dark ball cap, black wig, black mask, glasses and light or tan colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Grange police at 502-225-0444 or the department’s tip-line at 502-873-8945. You can also call Oldham County Dispatch at 502-222-0111.

