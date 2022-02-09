SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/9

A few rain showers with ice pellets toward evening, especially north of Louisville.

Cooler on Thursday for sure.

We bounce back up Friday before another cold front moves in Friday Night into Saturday...changing any rain to snow.

SNOW BOARD:

Overnight/Thursday AM: Few Flurries North

Friday Night-Saturday: Rain to snow showers, mainly toward KY

Late Sunday Night/Early Monday: Clipper COULD throw some snow showers toward the area.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.