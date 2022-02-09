Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

UofL Health, Game Changers honor Louisville Future Healers in awards ceremony

Two members of the Louisville community were honored on Tuesday for their commitment to medicine and helping the city’s youth.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two members of the Louisville community were honored on Tuesday for their commitment to medicine and helping the city’s youth.

The Kelsie Small Future Healer Award was created in honor of Kelsie Small, a Central High School graduate and nursing student at NKU who was killed in a shooting the day before Mother’s Day in 2020.

UofL Health and the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization present the award yearly to medical professionals and students who exemplify excellence, caring, compassion, and commitment to education.

PREVIOUS STORIES

This year’s recipients were Dr. Keith Miller, a UofL Health trauma surgeon, and Karen Udoh, a University of Louisville School of Medicine student.

”I’m constantly reminded of the work that needs to be done,” Udoh said. “Of how many lives could be saved if we just speak up and we actually take action.”

”We will continue to strive to meet the expectations that I believe that Kelsie would have for us,” Miller said.

The awards were presented to the two recipients at the Galt House hotel on Tuesday morning. In attendance for the ceremony was DeLisa Love, Kelsie Small’s mother and the recipient of the first Kelsie Small award last year.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says
Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

Shirley, 26, was killed while working off-duty security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively.
‘It’s finally coming an end’: Deputy Brandon Shirley’s partner looking forward to justice, peace
After the sixth Louisville Metro Department of Corrections inmate died in the past three...
Metro councilman hopes to use tax dollars to bail out low-level offenders
The list of Owens’ accomplishments and the years he served are long.
State Rep. Darryl T. Owens presented 2022 Legacy Award at Black History Month Celebration
More space, a new look and possible direct international flights headed to the Louisville...
New flights and opportunities taking off at SDF