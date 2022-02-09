UofL Health, Game Changers honor Louisville Future Healers in awards ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two members of the Louisville community were honored on Tuesday for their commitment to medicine and helping the city’s youth.

The Kelsie Small Future Healer Award was created in honor of Kelsie Small, a Central High School graduate and nursing student at NKU who was killed in a shooting the day before Mother’s Day in 2020.

UofL Health and the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization present the award yearly to medical professionals and students who exemplify excellence, caring, compassion, and commitment to education.

This year’s recipients were Dr. Keith Miller, a UofL Health trauma surgeon, and Karen Udoh, a University of Louisville School of Medicine student.

”I’m constantly reminded of the work that needs to be done,” Udoh said. “Of how many lives could be saved if we just speak up and we actually take action.”

”We will continue to strive to meet the expectations that I believe that Kelsie would have for us,” Miller said.

The awards were presented to the two recipients at the Galt House hotel on Tuesday morning. In attendance for the ceremony was DeLisa Love, Kelsie Small’s mother and the recipient of the first Kelsie Small award last year.

