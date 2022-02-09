Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.

A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.

Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
A spokesperson with JCPS confirmed that middle and high schools were among the alleged targets...
6 JCPS schools increase security after threats made on social media
Bishop Shelton Joseph Fabre was appointed to be the 10th Bishop and the 5th Archbishop of...
New Louisville archbishop named
Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.
K9 alerts border patrol agents to mother, 4-year-old concealed in trunk for over an hour
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday February 9th, 2022
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer
Whether or not a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a...
EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit