13 more jurors accepted in Brett Hankison trial; lawyer says he will testify

An additional 13 jurors will move to the group questioning round in the Brett Hankison trial.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An additional 13 jurors will move to the group questioning round in the Brett Hankison trial.

That brings the total to 35 out of the 50 the court is trying to build.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

He’s accused of firing shots through Breonna Taylor’s apartment that landed in a neighboring apartment.

>>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

During Thursday’s individual juror questioning, Hankison’s defense attorney Stewart Mathews said Hankison would take the stand in his own defense.

Many jurors during the session told lawyers they didn’t know much about the case or what happened the night Breonna Taylor was killed.

The judge asked jurors several questions to see if they knew more than they were admitting to.

The group of 50 jurors will be questioned in two groups on February 22 . The final jury will be picked after that.

Both the defense and prosecution can eliminate up to nine jurors each following those group question sessions.

The remaining jurors will be picked by random draw to make up the final jury which will hear the trial.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

