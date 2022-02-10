19-year-old killed in Newburg double shooting identified

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager who died after a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday has been identified.

Kyre Wright, 19, died at University Hospital due to injuries from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. inside a wrecked car in the 5200 block of Kilmer Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers arrived to the scene and found Wright and a woman in her late teens who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The woman’s condition was listed as stable.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

