Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Biden administration green lights funds for nationwide electric vehicle charging network

Cabinet members leading the charge say it’s part of the push to make charging electric vehicles more accessible.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The fuel of the future is electric, according to Secretaries of Energy and Transportation, Jennifer Granholm and Pete Buttigieg, who say they want to make it easier to come by.

The Biden administration announced Thursday that a portion of $5 billion of federal funding, over five years, is available to states that have a plan to upgrade or create new electric vehicle charging stations.

It’s part of the bipartisan infrastructure law, signed late last year. Each state must apply in order to receive a portion of the funding.

“This is about making sure everybody can get in on the EV revolution, it’s already happening, but we have to make sure that it’s made in America; that everyone benefits from cities to rural areas,” said Secretary Buttigieg.

Eventually, the administration says they want to expand charging in rural and underserved areas, but this round is intended for infrastructure along interstate highways or alternative fuel corridors.

“We want people to not have range anxiety, then we focus on areas where we haven’t seen a big uptake in electric vehicles. Maybe they are in urban areas. It might be poor communities,” said Granholm.

Electric vehicles made up less than 3% of new auto sales last year. Though that number is expected to increase within the next decade, Granholm acknowledges one significant roadblock: the cost.

“This is exactly why the president has pushed, as part of the Build Back Better agenda to have tax credits for the purchase of electric vehicles, both new and used ones,” Granholm said.

The Build Back Better Act is stalled in the U.S. Senate.

State applications for electric vehicle funding are due on Aug. 1. Granholm said she expects construction to begin later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Kimberly Harris appears in a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer Kimberly Harris pleads to be let out of prison: ‘God controls my thoughts’
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on a ramp onto I-265 on Wednesday evening.
LMPD: Pedestrian hit and killed on ramp to Gene Snyder
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

Hal Rogers
Ky. congressman Hal Rogers apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks
File photo of a school resource officer
Ky. House committee forwards bill clearing up law requiring school resource officers
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth on Monday endorsed Morgan McGarvey as his choice to succeed him.
Yarmuth endorses McGarvey in Kentucky congressional race
The bill would make package theft a felony.
‘Porch pirate’ bill clears Ky. senate committee
Kentucky House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins announced on Jan. 26 that she will not run for...
Leader of Kentucky Minority Caucus Joni Jenkins will not run again