Bullitt Central HS football coach claims he was fired due to ‘low participation numbers’

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt Central High School parents have expressed their frustration after the school’s varsity football coach has been fired.

Matt Kuehn was fired from the head coach position after a six-year run at the high school, Bullitt Central’s athletic department confirmed on Feb. 9.

In a note from Athletic Director Jason Wells, the decision to part ways was made due to “differences in a shared vision and program philosophy.”

“These transitions are never easy and there are many considerations that must be made when making them,” Wells said in a written statement. “However, we are committed to moving forward in a positive direction, and will make every effort to put the best possible leadership in place; both for our kids, and for the longevity of our football program. We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate our way through this process.”

The former coach sent a notice to parents on the firing Tuesday night, claiming the decision was made due to low participation numbers.

Kuehn said in the note that he was offered the chance to resign but declined to do so.

Parents took to social media sharing their disappointment in the decision, stating Kuehn left a big impact on both current and former players for Bullitt Central.

Kuehn was named the high school’s football coach in 2016 after previously acting as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The school has not named candidates for the position.

