Cards fight back in second half, but fall 63-57 at Notre Dame

(WAVE) - Jae’Lyn Withers tied his career-high with 20 points and UofL battled back from a 12 point halftime deficit to take the lead, but faltered down the stretch in a 63-57 loss to Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Wednesday night.

The Irish led 35-23 at the half, and looked like they would cruise to their fourth straight win and eighth in their last nine games, but the Cards fought back.

“We shortened the rotation in the second half for a reason and I’m gonna continue to do that going forward, and I’m only gonna play the guys who are gonna get after it,” UofL interim head coach Mike Pegues said.

Getting after it were Withers, Dre Davis, Jarrod West, El Ellis and JJ Traynor. Yes, the same JJ Traynor who had not played a minute since December 14.

Traynor scored all five of his points in the second half. Two more points that he had scored all season.

When Withers got a deflection and Mason Faulkner came up with the steal and lobbed it to Davis for a slam, the Cards had come all the way back, taking a 55-54 lead.

Notre Dame answered, scoring the next eight points to wrestle back control of the game.

Paul Atkinson led the Irish with 17 points.

UofL co-captain Malik Williams returned from a two-game suspension, but was not a factor. He missed both of his field goal attempts, two air ball three-pointers, and did not score in six minutes of action.

Ellis finished with 13 points and Davis had 10.

The loss was the sixth straight for UofL. It is the first six-game losing streak for the program since the 1990-91 season. They fall to 11-13, 5-9 in the ACC. They started 4-0 in the league.

Notre Dame improves to 17-7 and 10-3 in the league.

UofL has a week off, they host Miami (17-7, 9-4) on Wednesday, February 16, at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

