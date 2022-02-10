CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for the cruise industry.

In the CDC’s updated program, cruise ships can operate under one of three tiers:

“vaccination standard of excellence,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and boosted,

“highly vaccinated,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and

“not highly vaccinated,” which means fewer than 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 quarantine and isolation rules vary depending on the ship’s vaccination status. COVID-19 tests are still required.

The CDC will give cruise lines until Feb. 18 to opt in and share vaccination status of each ship.

The agency plans to reevaluate its guidance by March 18 and update “as needed.”

In response, Cruise Lines International Association called the CDC’s latest cruise guidelines “out of step” and “unnecessary.”

