Committee votes to send ‘no confidence’ resolution in LMDC leadership to Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid a laundry list of issues, the Public Safety Committee of the Louisville Metro Council voted Wednesday to put more pressure on the leadership of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

The committee voted to send the “no confidence” resolution in LMDC Director Dwayne Clark and his executive staff to the full Metro Council for a vote.

”I am begging the administration to get it together,” Councilwoman Paula McCraney said. “Let us work together so that no more lives will be lost because of incompetence, or lack of understanding, or lack of care, or lack of leadership. This should be the end of this. Let it be this day. Enough is enough.”

“The issues with our jail are not something secret,” Metro Council President David James said. “They’ve been going on for awhile and we have a jail that’s in crisis right now.”

The crisis has more layers than the jail has floors.

To start, the jail is suffering from a staggering staff shortage.

The department is down 141 employees, and that’s after Wednesday’s graduating class of nine.

“Efforts to attract and retain officers has been similar to pulling teeth in Director Clark’s administration,” Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart said.

The employees who do work there have complained consistently about the conditions under which they work. They also don’t trust their leadership, so much so that the Corrections Fraternal Order of Police voted “no confidence” in Clark in September.

To the tune of a 216 to 6 vote of no confidence back in September.

The jail’s final, and most concerning problem, is the recent string of deaths. In the past 90 days, six people have died in LMDC custody.

“We should be on track with 2.3 deaths for the year,” Councilman James Peden said. “We’ve had six in last three months. We’re on a path of 24 for the year. That’s 10 times the national average.”

The resolution will now head to the full Metro Council for a vote during its next regularly-scheduled meeting.

Regardless of how Metro Council votes, the decision to remove Clark and the staff is up to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.