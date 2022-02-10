Crews battle house fire in Okolona neighborhood

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire divisions have been called to extinguish a house fire in the Okolona neighborhood on Wednesday night.

MetroSafe dispatchers confirmed the fire was reported in the 1000 block of Pitchford Road, just off Minor Lane near the Outer Loop, around 8:40 p.m.

WAVE News has crews on the scene, who said the Okolona, Highview, Camp Taylor and Buechel Fire Departments have responded to the incident.

Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis said everyone made it out of the home, and that crews have requested additional equipment to the scene.

There are no injuries reported, according to dispatchers.

This story will be updated.

