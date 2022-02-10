Elizabethtown family renames bowling alley in honor of their children

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - David and Tonya Taylor renamed their family bowling alley after their two children, who were tragically killed in separate accidents two weeks apart.

Seventeen-year-old Brianna Taylor was killed when a drunk driver crashed into her car on June 22, 2017.

One week later, her brother Brice was injured when a deer crashed into his ATV. He died shortly after.

“We’re going to keep our kids living through B&B Lanes,” David said.

David’s family has owned the bowling alley for several years. He and his wife, Tonya, became sole owners in 2021.

The couple changed the name in honor of their kids.

David said it gave him and his wife a new purpose in life.

“I feel in my heart that this place has given her life again,” David said. “Is it the life she wants? No. She will never have the life she wants again. But it’s a better life than she had.”

He said he wants to share the bowling alley with the community so other kids to make memories there.

“Because seven years ago, our community wrapped their arms around us and loved us,” David said.

The Taylor family also started a foundation in Brice and Brianna’s names to give scholarships to kids in the city and county.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.