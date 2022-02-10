Support Local Businesses
Fischer delivers final State of the City address as mayor of Louisville

Mayor Greg Fischer took the opportunity to send a positive message to the people of Derby City during his last State of the City address on Feb. 10.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Greg Fischer, the mayor of Louisville, delivered his final State of the City address to the Rotary Club of Louisville on Thursday at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Fischer took the opportunity to send a positive message to the people of Derby City.

“Commit to being brave,” he told the crowd. “Seize this moment in our history with vigor and determination. One family fighting for a better future together. One city. Louisville. Our city. Thank you.”

Fischer was elected mayor for the first time in 2010. Term limits will prevent him from running again in 2022.

“I am very pleased to report that the state of our city is strong,” Fischer said. “Together, we have achieved remarkable accomplishments in the face of daunting odds, and we have laid the foundation for even more dramatic progress in every Louisville neighborhood, for every Louisville family. You have my commitment that I will be running through the finish line in this, my final year in office.”

Since Breonna Taylor’s death, the mayor has faced a barrage of criticism from several sides: those who blame the city for Taylor’s death, those who don’t, and those who believe he allowed the protests and looting to spiral out of control. At the same time, there were controversies over pandemic restrictions.

Fischer acknowledged that Louisville faces numerous challenges, including the ongoing COVID pandemic, inexcusable gun violence, an essential reshaping of public safety, and the city’s long-standing poverty and racism. As he put it, those who protested racial injustice in 2020 were “change agents that fueled action in our city.”

Despite hardship in the last two years, since 2014, Fischer pointed out the city has invested $21 billion in its urban landscape, including the renovation of KICC, the construction of two new bridges across the Ohio River, the building of three new regional libraries, as well as new branches in Middletown, Iroquois, Bon Air, Shawnee, and St. Matthews, and the reconstruction of Dixie Highway.

Fischer did not take any questions after his address.

Read his full speech here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

