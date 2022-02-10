FORECAST: Windy, warmer and wetter Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Approaching 60 degrees Friday

Rain likely by Friday evening

Snow showers and 30s for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds overnight with temperatures dipping down into the middle 30s.

Friday will be a windy and warm day as temperatures soar into the low 60s. Clouds increase ahead of a cold front that will spark numerous showers through Friday afternoon and evening.

Friday night, temperatures dip below freezing. Any leftover showers will transition over to flurries and light snow.

Lingering flurries early Saturday. High temperatures remain cold, topping out only in the middle 30s.

Temperatures will remain cold on Super Bowl Sunday with highs in the low to mid 30s. A minimal rebound is expected on Monday, Valentine’s Day, with highs in the lower 40s.

