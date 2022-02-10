Gov. Beshear reports 21.16% positivity rate, 38 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 6,967 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,227,638 cases. As of Thursday, 2,117 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 394 are in the ICU, and 195 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 21.16% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,729 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 38 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 13,254.

