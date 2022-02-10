Support Local Businesses
Indiana law enforcement asking for tips in 2017 murder investigation of 2 girls

Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Abigail Williams and Liberty German(Indiana State Police)
By Nash Kober
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement agencies in Indiana are asking for tips in a murder that happened almost five years ago.

On Feb. 13, 2017, Abigail Williams and Liberty German were walking on a hiking trail near Monon High Bridge in the town of Delphi, Ind., when they went missing. A day later, their bodies were discovered.

(Story continues below photo)

Investigators believe the person pictured here may be connected to the deaths of Abigail...
Investigators believe the person pictured here may be connected to the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.(Indiana State Police)

A team of two Carroll County Detectives, two Indiana State Police detectives and other law enforcement officers continue to investigate the case to this day. They want anyone with information on this crime to use the tip hotline at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call (765) 822-3535.

People who contact law enforcement should provide as much information as possible. That includes things like the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi.

In particular, investigators want to hear from anyone who communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots fake social media profile. For tips on that people should provide when and how they communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet or obtain an address. If they have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile they should attach those in an email.

State police say the person behind the "anthony_shots" social media profile used these photos...
State police say the person behind the "anthony_shots" social media profile used these photos and others to lure young girls into conversation.(ISP)

