Kentucky Derby Festival looking for ‘Derby City Fanatic’ in latest contest

After having to make changes to its events due to COVID in 2020 and 2021, the Kentucky Derby Festival expects things to be back to normal for 2022.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) is soon to be back in full swing. It includes a handful of prizes in city’s biggest two-week long party and millions of dollars in economic impact.

In its latest contest, KDF is looking for the Derby City Fanatic. The contest winner will get exclusive gifts during Derby week.

The list of prizes provided by KDF includes the following:

  • VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville for the Thundernator and guests;
  • Tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille;
  • A tour of Churchill Downs with an exclusive gift from the Kentucky Derby Museum;
  • A behind the scenes tour and experience at Kern’s Kitchen/Derby-Pie ®;
  • Tickets to the Great Steamboat Race aboard the Belle of Louisville;
  • Seats to Derby Festival Day at the Downs on Thurby; and
  • $500 in spending money.

Are you wondering what the Thundernator is? That’s the person that gets to ignite Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show, and it could be you.

Here’s what you need to do to play. You have to buy a $5 Kentucky Lottery Keno or Cash POP ticket and enter the ticket info on the lottery website.

The contest is back with more to offer and so is the festival as a whole.

KDF President Matt Gibson said, in the past, there’s been an estimated $125 million of economic impact during a single Festival. Gibson said there’s potential for even more.

”That’s massive for a two week celebration,” said Gibson, ”and that’s everything from the hotels, people filling up gas tanks... That’s on our horizon again, because we know people are hungry for quality entertainment.”

You can enter your ticket info here.

