LMPD: Pedestrian hit and killed on ramp to Gene Snyder

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on a ramp onto I-265 on Wednesday evening.
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on a ramp onto I-265 on Wednesday evening.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on a ramp onto I-265 on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the Stonestreet Road ramp onto I-265 North around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Early investigation revealed the person was outside of a vehicle on the ramp. The person was hit by a vehicle that was going north onto the ramp, police said.

Officers confirmed the person died at the scene. No other details were provided.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

