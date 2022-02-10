LMPD: Pedestrian hit and killed on ramp to Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on a ramp onto I-265 on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the Stonestreet Road ramp onto I-265 North around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Early investigation revealed the person was outside of a vehicle on the ramp. The person was hit by a vehicle that was going north onto the ramp, police said.

Officers confirmed the person died at the scene. No other details were provided.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

