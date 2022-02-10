One dead in car crash near Greenfield

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a man died in a crash on I-70 near Greenfield.

First responders were called to the crash on I-70 westbound near the 112 mile marker at 3:36 p.m. That’s where they found a semi-truck in a ditch. 54 year old Scott Brandenburg of Clarksville, In. was inside. Responders said he was unconscious and unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was inside the sleeper berth at the the time of the crash. They had to go to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say Brandenburg was driving when for some reason, he swerved to the left, across the median, then back into the right lane, and then into the ditch on the right side of the road. The investigation is still ongoing.

