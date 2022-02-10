Ordinance proposed to combat trafficking rings at city hotels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It accounts for one-third of calls Louisville Metro Police officers respond to in southeast Louisville, according to LMPD Major Corey Robinson.

He said out of the 5,001 calls the 6th Division responded to last year, 1,541 of those have been to four city hotels for human and drug trafficking related runs.

Metro Council member Nicole George sponsored an ordinance that would ban the rental of rooms on an hourly basis. The ordinance would be designed to help victims, and combat crimes that happen when the doors close after check in.

”I had a difficult childhood,” Amy Leenerts said. “I lived in the East end and everything is perfect there, but I didn’t.”

Amy Leenerts is the Executive Director at Free2Hope. She said this proposed ordinance has the opportunity to pull the curtain back and expose where these trafficking rings run and the people running them.

”A lot of women comes in who are trafficked, and some who aren’t trafficked and others find out they are trafficked,” Leenerts said.

The ordinance also would ban rentals with less than a 12-hour stay, and rooms can’t be pro-rated or discounted for any early checkout. Any violation would mean a $500 fine that would go into a youth housing fund to help victims of these types of crimes.

”There’s a significant amount of person power being driven calls for service requested,” George (D-District 21) said. “We’re working with the community to address what’s driving the illicit behavior in the first place.”

To seek help with human trafficking with Free2Hope, click or tap here.

