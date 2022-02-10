Raising Cane’s of Louisville raise money for animals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five Raising Cane’s restaurants in Louisville have donated $4,644 to Animal Care Society.

The locations raised that money through their annual Plush Puppy Fundraiser event where they sell stuffed animals so they can help out local pet non-profit organizations. This year they sold plushes of Peanuts characters Snoopy with his sidekick Woodstock and Charlie Brown.

That is just part of the $600,000 Raising Cane’s donates to pet non-profits across the country.

