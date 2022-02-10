Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Raising Cane’s of Louisville raise money for animals

Raising Cane's restaurants in Louisville donate $4,644 to Animal Care Society
Raising Cane's restaurants in Louisville donate $4,644 to Animal Care Society(Brooke Sundermier)
By Nash Kober
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five Raising Cane’s restaurants in Louisville have donated $4,644 to Animal Care Society.

The locations raised that money through their annual Plush Puppy Fundraiser event where they sell stuffed animals so they can help out local pet non-profit organizations. This year they sold plushes of Peanuts characters Snoopy with his sidekick Woodstock and Charlie Brown.

That is just part of the $600,000 Raising Cane’s donates to pet non-profits across the country.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Kimberly Harris appears in a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer Kimberly Harris pleads to be let out of prison: ‘God controls my thoughts’
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on a ramp onto I-265 on Wednesday evening.
LMPD: Pedestrian hit and killed on ramp to Gene Snyder
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Indiana law enforcement asking for tips in 2017 murder investigation of 2 girls
Greg Fischer, Mayor of Louisville Metro.
LIVE NOW: State of the City address
Louisville 'State of the City' address
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from the Campbellsville University SkyTrack camera in...
FORECAST: Sunny, cooler today before warmer temps, rain return tomorrow