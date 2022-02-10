Suffer from migraines? Norton’s ‘Headache School’ might help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has launched a virtual “Headache School” to help people learn more about headaches and migraines.

It’s a workshop that is already proven popular among those who suffer from headaches or migraines.

More than 36 million Americans suffer from the agony of migraines, and the hope for Norton is that the free online resource can help patients learn more about headache management.

“A lot people who don’t necessarily think they have headache enough that they want to see a doctor about it or maybe they are really busy they don’t have time to take off work,” Dr. Brian Plato, a neurologist with the Norton Neuroscience Institute, said. “Especially if a lot people missed work because of having migraine and don’t have time to make appointments about it. This is a program with Norton Neuroscience Institute headache school they can do from home anytime.”

To learn more about the virtual Headache School at Norton Healthcare, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.