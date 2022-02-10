UofL women’s basketball game against Virginia canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced Thursday afternoon that the women’s basketball game against Virginia has been canceled.

The Atlantic Coast Conference confirmed the cancellation of Thursday’s game, claiming “mechanical and aircraft staffing issues” preventing Virginia’s team traveling to Louisville.

The cancelation will result in a forfeit for Virginia.

The UofL women’s basketball team’s next scheduled game is against Notre Dame at the KFC Yum! Center on Feb. 13.

