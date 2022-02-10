Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

UofL women’s basketball game against Virginia canceled

The University of Louisville announced Thursday afternoon that the women’s basketball game...
The University of Louisville announced Thursday afternoon that the women’s basketball game against Virginia has been canceled.(Tim Haag | Flickr)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced Thursday afternoon that the women’s basketball game against Virginia has been canceled.

The Atlantic Coast Conference confirmed the cancellation of Thursday’s game, claiming “mechanical and aircraft staffing issues” preventing Virginia’s team traveling to Louisville.

The cancelation will result in a forfeit for Virginia.

The UofL women’s basketball team’s next scheduled game is against Notre Dame at the KFC Yum! Center on Feb. 13.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Kimberly Harris appears in a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer Kimberly Harris pleads to be let out of prison: ‘God controls my thoughts’
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on a ramp onto I-265 on Wednesday evening.
LMPD: Pedestrian hit and killed on ramp to Gene Snyder
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

Kentucky edges out Alabama
SEC announces 2020-21 revenue distribution
After having to make changes to its events due to COVID in 2020 and 2021, the Kentucky Derby...
Kentucky Derby Festival looking for ‘Derby City Fanatic’ in latest contest
Joe Burrow pictured his father Jimmy and mother Robin
Burrow’s parents talk childhood upbringing, confidence going into Super Bowl LVI
The Irish men's basketball team remains undefeated at home after beating Virginia Saturday, 69-65
Cards fight back in second half, but fall 63-57 at Notre Dame