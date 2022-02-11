3-vehicle crash in Jennings County kills Louisville teen driver, passenger

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have died after a three-vehicle head-on crash in Jennings County on Friday morning, Indiana State Police confirmed.

Early investigation revealed a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Halle S. Elliott, 19, from Louisville, was traveling east on US 50 near Country Road 575 West between Seymour and North Vernon around 8 a.m. on Friday.

ISP said for an unknown reason, Elliott’s car crossed the center lane into the path of a semi heading west. The car hit the back end of the semi, causing her car to turn sideways into the path of a 2019 Ford Edge.

The Ford Edge struck the passenger side of Elliott’s car before coming to a stop on the westbound lanes of US 50. Police said Elliott’s car overturned and stopped near the north side of the road.

Elliott and her front-seat passenger, 20-year-old Skyler Short from Hanover, died in the crash, the Jennings County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

The semi driver and the driver of the Ford Edge were not injured.

ISP said the families of Elliott and Short have been notified. Investigation is ongoing by Indiana State Police Versailles’ Post Crash Reconstruction Team. Toxicology results are pending.

Police said US 50 was closed for around four hours as crews cleared the scene and the crash was investigated.

