Children’s Hospital baby becomes new member of Who Dey Nation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On the week of Super Bowl LVI, the world welcomed one of the youngest Bengals fans in the Tri-state, Avery Dalton.

His family lives just outside of Oxford in College Corner.

Dad is a Steelers fan, but thanks to the staff at Cincinnati Children’s and the help of grandma and grandpa, Avery has already earned his stripes.

At just a little over a month old, Avery is one of the youngest Bengals fans at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“They [nurses] all say he’s the most good-natured baby they have ever met because he just kind of hangs out,” says mom Kelley Dalton.

Avery is currently in the NICU being treated for a congenital bowel obstruction and was also recently diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

He has already undergone two major surgeries and will have a lifetime of treatment ahead of him.

“This is the first time we have been able to hold him since he got out of surgery. He hasn’t been able to be held so he’s getting all the snuggles,” says Kelley.

Avery is already making waves with his adorable photo.

“They were taking pictures of all the kids in the hospital in their Cincinnati Bengals gear, so grandma and grandpa snuck and ordered him a new outfit,” Kelley says. “They came up and did that little photoshoot yesterday, while dad was gone of course.”

Kelley says that dad will set aside his Steelers fandom and root for the Bengals on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I said, ‘Well, all these Bengals fans have been taking such great care of Avery, the least we can do is give them a little support.’”

That support Kelley is referring to goes both ways.

“The staff here [Cincinnati Children’s] has been our rock through all of this,” Kelley explains. “They are always in a good mood. They are always coming in happy. I couldn’t have done it without them. They are all so supportive.”

Avery will not be home in time for the Super Bowl, sadly.

His parents have not been given a timeline just yet on when he can come home, but big brother Eli, who’s 6, is ready to meet him.

