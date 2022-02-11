Churchill Downs lights spires for the Bengals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has lit up their twin spires orange in support of the Bengals in Sunday’s Super Bowl 56.

On Sunday the Cincinnati Bengals will go head to head with the L.A. Rams.

It will be the Bengals’ first championship appearance since 1989 and only the third in the franchise’s history. If they win, it will be the first time ever.

Super Bowl LVI will be live on WAVE on Feb. 13.

