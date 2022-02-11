Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Churchill Downs lights Twin Spires orange for Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals

The iconic Twin Spires at Churchill Downs will be lit orange in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals...
The iconic Twin Spires at Churchill Downs will be lit orange in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals making their way to the Super Bowl.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The iconic Twin Spires at Churchill Downs will be lit orange in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals making their way to the Super Bowl.

Each night through Sunday night’s game, Churchill Downs will light the spires orange, pulling for regional neighbor Cincinnati to take home a win in this year’s Super Bowl, according to a release.

The Bengals will be making their first appearance in the Super Bowl since 1989, the team’s third appearance in franchise history. The team will be facing the NFC Championship winners, the Los Angeles Rams.

Super Bowl LVI will air live on WAVE and NBC on Feb. 13.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Kimberly Harris appears in a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer Kimberly Harris pleads to be let out of prison: ‘God controls my thoughts’
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on a ramp onto I-265 on Wednesday evening.
LMPD: Pedestrian hit and killed on ramp to Gene Snyder
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified
Individual juror questioning resumes Friday.
13 more jurors accepted in Brett Hankison trial; lawyer says he will testify
Anthony Freeman said he was traveling from Elizabethtown to Munfordville when he was stopped...
Man sues LaRue County Sheriff’s Office for racial profiling
Sandra Mae Frank (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville-native actress to perform National Anthem in ASL at Super Bowl