Churchill Downs lights Twin Spires orange for Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The iconic Twin Spires at Churchill Downs will be lit orange in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals making their way to the Super Bowl.

Each night through Sunday night’s game, Churchill Downs will light the spires orange, pulling for regional neighbor Cincinnati to take home a win in this year’s Super Bowl, according to a release.

The Bengals will be making their first appearance in the Super Bowl since 1989, the team’s third appearance in franchise history. The team will be facing the NFC Championship winners, the Los Angeles Rams.

Super Bowl LVI will air live on WAVE and NBC on Feb. 13.

