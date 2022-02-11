Support Local Businesses
Community celebrates woman’s 104th birthday with drive-thru parade

Happy 104th, Lola Bunn!
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A town in Alabama came together to celebrate Lola White Bunn’s 104th birthday with a drive-thru parade Thursday.

Bunn was married 53 years and has four daughters, according to WBRC.

She is a self-proclaimed “apple girl” – referring to the phone and computer brand, not the fruit. Bunn is on Facebook and reads the Bible on an iPad.

“I owe it all to God,” she says when people ask what they can do to follow in her path. She also said to do what’s right and live life to the fullest.

Bunn is an avid Bridge player and has been to the same church for the past century.

