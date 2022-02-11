Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee

Woman who grew up in Bourbon Co. murdered in East Tennessee
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Family and friends of a Lexington woman are preparing to lay her to rest after she was killed in a shooting.

21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a high school senior. She was found dead at a Tennessee campground on Monday.

Officials there said her boyfriend confessed to shooting and killing her, but claims it was an accident.

“It’s a piece of me that’s been taken that can never be replaced,” said Donnie Brugger, Stacie’s dad.

Plans for a family reunion in Lexington celebrating a new baby are now overshadowed by plans for a burial.

“We all knew Stacie and we knew something was off,” said Marissa Brugger, Stacie’s sister.

Marissa said for the past few months, her normally upbeat, artistic and funny younger sister Stacie had sent confusing texts and seemed to be keeping things from her family.

“She was hanging out at the river at this campground and loved it. She said this guy was into hiking,” said Christy Brugger, Stacie’s mom.

Stacie’s family said they saw red flags and they want the public to watch out for any signs of trouble to protect their loved ones.

“We had heard the name Jordan, she had used it more with her sister than with us but it was within limited context,” Christy said.

Christy said Jordan turned out to be Tyler Owens, and he’s now facing murder charges.

“A man’s hurting you or you feel threatened, get away,” Donnie said.

The Bruggers said they don’t want history to be repeated. They said they’re re-telling Stacie’s story to keep her vibrant spirit alive.

“She had a way with words, art,” Christy said.

Her stepmom said Stacie had plans to move back to Kentucky. Her grave will sit in her hometown overlooking the water.

“When we sit there and we remember her, we’re going to be looking at that pond,” Christy said.

Brugger’s family said they’ll continue going to Tennessee for Owens’ court appearances.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
Brice and Brianna Taylor (Source: Family photo)
Elizabethtown family renames bowling alley in honor of their children
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified
Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300...
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Chickasaw identified

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
Louisville to pay some residents $500 a month through guaranteed income program
WAVE News - Friday evening, February 11, 2022
WAVE News - Friday evening, February 11, 2022
Simmons College of Kentucky has asked for the return of $45,000 in stolen equipment in exchange...
HBCU Simmons College offers compassion to thieves who stole 45k in equipment
The 48 will be questioned in two group sessions on February 22 to get down to the final jury.
48 jurors picked for Hankison trial
Norah Nitzken is a true pandemic baby, born right at the start of the 2020 shut down. More than...
Louisville toddler participates in Pfizer vaccine trial