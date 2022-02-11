Fischer, Beshear tout Derby City’s economic development, 800 new jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 800 new jobs have been created in Louisville as a result of Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority’s recent approval of several economic development projects totaling nearly $170 million, Mayor Fischer and Governor Beshear announced Friday afternoon.

They also went on a tour of Quadrant International’s new 170,000-square-foot, $95-million magnetics facility.

“Last year in Louisville, we announced 50 expansion and attraction projects from companies that have committed to bringing nearly 4,000 new jobs and almost $1 billion in new investment,” Fischer said as Beshear applauded behind him. “So, that’s more than double the investment in 2020 and close to double the jobs as well. So, that momentum is really continuing in 2022 in a really big way.”

Fischer went on to say that January was a record month for economic development in Louisville, with four companies announcing plans for expansion and another announcing plans for expansion beyond its original intent, including Confluent Health, Eurofins Genomics, Piston Automotive, Kroger, and Quadrant International.

(Story continues below video)

Both he and Beshear praised the companies’ innovative strategies, saying that not only were the companies’ daily operations on point, but they were also doing what was necessary to propel forward, which in turn pushes the city, state, and country forward. Piston Automotic and Quadrant International, for example, are preparing to supply a rapidly expanding market for electric vehicles. Fischer said electric batteries are the future of the automotive industry in the United States and worldwide, as Ford demonstrated late last year when it announced plans to build an electric battery plant in Hardin County.

“That announcement and those we have made today will continue to build upon each other and allow us to attract even more EV investments,” Fischer said.

In addition, the mayor claimed that economic development has returned to pre-pandemic levels in Louisville, saying that 99.5% of the jobs lost during the COVID pandemic have been recovered, while, according to him, the national average for job recovery is only 84%.

“That is strong work by the companies here in Louisville,” Fischer said, before adding the local unemployment rate at 3% is nearly a point below the national average of 3.9%.

Beshear attributed Kentucky’s strength, in large part, to the state of Louisville and its economy, with the city adding over 3,000 jobs last year.

Kentucky as a whole is also already reporting strong numbers in 2022. In January alone, $660 million was invested in projects across the state.

“Some of the largest companies in America are picking us,” Beshear said, “and people are not just reshoring but bringing the types of jobs and manufacturing facilities that never existed in the United States. It’s happening right now and it’s happening in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Kentucky’s economic is truly on fire, as is the City of Louisville.”

According to Beshear, the state averages $5 billion to $7 billion in new business investment per year, but in 2021 alone, the state invested more than $11 billion in private sector business ventures and created 18,000 new jobs.

“Over and over people are seeing what we already knew, that this is a special place,” the governor said. “Where you bet on us, we will not let you down.”

Quadrant International President Michael Brand said his company hopes to set a standard for commitment to Kentucky.

“What we feel is even most important,” he said, “is the rebirth of an industry back to the U.S.”

