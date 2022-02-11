Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Turning colder for the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your Friday forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few flurries Saturday and Sunday
  • Chilly through Valentine’s Day
  • Mid 60s and an Alert Day next Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances diminish overnight with colder lows falling back into the 20s.

Saturday will be chilly with highs holding in the low to mid 30s. A few flurries will be possible, but no problems expected.

Cold temperatures continue Saturday night, as overnight lows dip down into the upper teens and low 20s. A few lingering flurries are possible, these will end overnight.

Super Bowl Sunday will be a cold and mostly dry day. Clouds increase by late afternoon ahead of a weakening “clipper” diving toward the area.

Light snow showers possible at times. Very light accumulation and a few slick spots will be possible for some.

Temperatures will rally next week back into the 60s by mid week. Look for another cold front to advance toward the region by Thursday.

This has prompted an Alert Day for Thursday, a day where the weather may impact your plans. Stay tuned for more as we get closer.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Evening, February 11, 2022

Most Read

Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300...
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Chickasaw identified
Two people have died after a three-vehicle head-on crash in Jennings County on Friday morning,...
3-vehicle crash in Jennings County kills Louisville teen driver, passenger
Steven Springer Jr. was booked in Harrison County Jail and is charged with possession of...
Indiana police arrest dump truck driver for OWI, drug and weapon charges
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Evening, February 11, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/9
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/8
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors