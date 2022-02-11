FORECAST: Turning colder for the weekend

ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few flurries Saturday and Sunday

Chilly through Valentine’s Day

Mid 60s and an Alert Day next Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances diminish overnight with colder lows falling back into the 20s.

Saturday will be chilly with highs holding in the low to mid 30s. A few flurries will be possible, but no problems expected.

Cold temperatures continue Saturday night, as overnight lows dip down into the upper teens and low 20s. A few lingering flurries are possible, these will end overnight.

Super Bowl Sunday will be a cold and mostly dry day. Clouds increase by late afternoon ahead of a weakening “clipper” diving toward the area.

Light snow showers possible at times. Very light accumulation and a few slick spots will be possible for some.

Temperatures will rally next week back into the 60s by mid week. Look for another cold front to advance toward the region by Thursday.

This has prompted an Alert Day for Thursday, a day where the weather may impact your plans. Stay tuned for more as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.