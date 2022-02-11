Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Windy and warm with rain showers tonight

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: Mainly southeast of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways until 6 PM; Gusts 40 mph+
  • RAIN CHANCES: Showers break out north first, then drift south into Kentucky this evening
  • WEEKEND SNOW GLOBE: Cold weekend with passing snow showers Saturday and Sunday evening; Minor amounts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brief round of sunshine this morning will be quickly replaced by overcast skies this afternoon. Very windy until the clouds take over with gusts 30-40 mph.

Rain showers will drop in from the north toward the late afternoon/evening period. Light rain is expected this evening which could turn into freezing drizzle or snow flurries overnight/pre-dawn Saturday. No travel issues are expected at this time but we’ll watch it!

A cold day on Saturday with off-and-on flurries or even a quick snow shower is possible. Wind chills will remain drop into the upper 20s at times.

Cloudy skies early Saturday evening will become partly cloudy later at night.

Next week features a larger storm system with warm air and lots of wind. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are also on the table. Based on the current setup, a WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared for the day of expected impacts which looks to be next Thursday. We’ll monitor it over the weekend.

