Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The television news reporter who made history as Louisville’s first woman reporter has died.

The death of Melissa Forsythe at age 71 was announced earlier today.

A graduate of Indiana University, Forsythe began her career at WAVE as a reporter in 1972. During her seven years with WAVE, Forsythe moved from field reporting onto the anchor desk.

Forsythe left WAVE in 1979 and joined WHAS.

Funeral arrangements for Forsythe have not been announced.

