Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies

Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022 at age 71.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The television news reporter who made history as Louisville’s first woman reporter has died.

The death of Melissa Forsythe at age 71 was announced earlier today.

A graduate of Indiana University, Forsythe began her career at WAVE as a reporter in 1972. During her seven years with WAVE, Forsythe moved from field reporting onto the anchor desk.

Forsythe left WAVE in 1979 and joined WHAS.

Funeral arrangements for Forsythe have not been announced.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

