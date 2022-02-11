HBCU Simmons College offers compassion to thieves who stole 45k in equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - $45,000 in Simmons College of Kentucky equipment vanished in the middle of the night, and surveillance video shows the two men responsible.

Administrators at Simmons College said they were robbed on Wednesday and Sunday by two different thieves, and it all happened at Axton Hall.

“Pulling at the doors snatching it open and going in. We also see a second individual doing much of the same,” Vice president and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Frank Smith said.

Sound equipment and 29 laptops were all taken — laptops that had been given to the college as part of a grant.

“The laptops were a grant to us so that we could help the community with medical coding,” Smith said.

The school added that its mission is to help people everywhere, but especially in underserved communities. In response to what happened, they’re taking a measured approach.

“We would hate to have to be punitive,” Smith said. “Going a different route, it would be good if they could just return the items in the state they were and enroll in the program.”

Smith went on to say that he makes the offer of an education to the thieves because the university’s heart is reaching out to those who others have turned their backs on.

