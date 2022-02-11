Support Local Businesses
Indiana police arrest dump truck driver for OWI, drug and weapon charges

Steven Springer Jr. was booked in Harrison County Jail and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia, and multiple charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.(Harrison County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A dump truck driver from Corydon was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly driving while intoxicated with drugs and unlicensed weapons in his vehicle.

Around noon on Wednesday, Indiana State Police noticed a commercial dump truck drive off the right side of State Road 135 as they were heading south toward Fairview Church Road, according to a release.

The truck then turned west onto Fairview Church Road and drove left of the center lane several times, including on hills and around curves.

An officer activated emergency lights and sirens and the truck did not immediately stop.

Police said the driver, 58-year-old Steven Scott Springer Jr., stopped on Fairbanks Road after crossing over Heidelburg Road.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed several signs of impaired driving and performed sobriety tests on Springer. ISP said during the investigation, the officer also found drugs, drug paraphernalia and two handguns in the vehicle.

Springer was booked in Harrison County Jail and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia, and multiple charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

